Black Raisie Bloom Leather Oxford - Women. Upgrade your collection of professional footwear with this pair of menswear-inspired oxfords boating a supple leather upper. Crafted with a cushioned footbed, your feet can stay comfortable all day long.FeaturesCushion SoftTM footbed provides all-day comfortProduct Details1.25'' heelLace-up closureLeather upperMan-made liningMan-made soleImported