The original polarized eyewear, Polaroid is a brand specializing in more comfort and less glare This frame is not able to be fitted with prescription lenses This style is made of a plastic frame. The lens is polarized and has a 100% UV protection coating Lens width: 61mm, lens height: 45.4mm, bridge size: 14mm, temple size: 151mm Branded case included, click on logo to view brand shop to browse more styles.