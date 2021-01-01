Women's Pajama Sets Long Sleeve Tops and Pants Long Pajamas Set Joggers PJ Sets Nightwear Loungewear

PRODUCT DETAILS Just because something is practical doesn't mean that it can't be stylish too. Our sleep set is not only comfortable, but pretty dreamy. The cotton knit top has a bit of stretch for easy movement and stays comfortable in and out of bed. And the cuddly flannel pants can't get any cozier. A pampering gift for yourself or anyone you know who deserves the softest relaxation. PRODUCT FEATURES - Size Choices: S, M, L, XL, 2XL - Color Choices: Black, Army Green, Leopard - Fabrication: Brushed sweater knit; solid trim - Top Details - Style: Pullover - Neckline: Round - Sleeves: Long - Hemline: Straight - Pant Style: Pull-on - Waist: Full elastic - Pockets: Top-applied - Leg Type: Straight - Pant Length: Full FABRIC & CARE - Material: 35% Cotton,60% Polyester, 5% Spandex. - Machine washable. FIT & SIZING - Fit: Loose-fitting: generously sized for ease of movement and fabric drape - Fit Guide - Fit by Bust and Hip - Garment is sized by the bust and hip measurements. If your bust and hip correspond to 2 different sizes, choose the larger size from the Size Chart.