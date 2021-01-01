The North Face Women's Pallie Down Jacket - Small - TNF Black / Morning Pink

Features of The North Face Women's Pallie Down Jacket Standard Fit Waterproof fabric with untaped seams Fixed, Sherpa-lined hood Powder skirt Two secure-zip chest pockets with media port Secure-zip hand pockets Internal goggle pocket Secure-Velcro wrist pocket Logo patch Fabric Details Body: 70D x 150D 195 grams per squAre meter DryVent 2L, 51% polyester, 49% nylon Hood Lining: 265 g 100% polyester Sherpa fleece Body Lining: 50D x 50D 100% recycled polyester Lower-body Lining: 70D x 70D 70 grams per squAre meter 100% nylon taffeta