Chic leather shorts flaunt a belted paperbag waist with pleats. Paperbag waistband Belt loops Zip fly D-ring belted waist Side slip pockets Back welt pockets Pleated front Leather Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 12.5" Inseam, about 2.75" Leg opening, about 28.25" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Frame. Color: Noir. Size: 32 (10-12).