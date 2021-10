Beautifully shaped with blouson sleeves and a flowing, gathered back, this taffeta blouse approaches romantic elegance with sophistication. Ties at V-neckline Gather from shoulders Long dolman blouson sleeves Cropped front hem Gathers at cap-style back Pullover style Polyester Dry clean Made in USA of imported fabric. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Ramy Brook. Color: Ivory. Size: XS.