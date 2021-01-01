Women's Patchwork Sleeveless Dress - Sandy Liang x Target Black XS

Keep your style fresh and fun with the Patchwork Sleeveless Dress from Sandy Liang x Target. Made from 100percent cotton fabric for breathable comfort, this sleeveless dress is cut in a midi silhouette with a flowy fit, complete with a ruffled hem lending flounce and movement. The patchwork construction features designer Sandy Liang's statement yet classic prints, ranging from polka dots to ginghams to plaids, all in a neutral color palette for easy styling. Self-tie shoulder straps add a little extra something to the dress and will look lovely whether the dress is worn on its own or layered over a blouse. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit. Size: XS. Color: black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.