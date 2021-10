Coffee & Black Color Block Leopard Pocket Button-Up Top - Women. Top off your casual looks with a trend-right touch by donning this modern button-up top that boasts a color block design with leopard-print details for added flair. Size S: 31.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 36'' hips100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported