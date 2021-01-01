Lighter weight with a laidback feel, this tee is garment washed for softness and cut to barely skim the body. Its printed graphic gets better with every wear, and ladder stitch details add interest at every edge. Classic Fit. Barely skims the body for a flattering silhouette.50% Cotton, 50% PolyesterGarment washed for softnessLadder stitch detail at cuffs, hem, and forward shoulder seamsRib with Spandex at neck for better wear and durabilityPrinted graphic | Life is Good Women's Peace on Earth Cats Cool Vee Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Sport Orange Size Small | Cotton Blend