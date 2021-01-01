The Blizzard Women's Black Pearl 97 Ski is an all-mountain ski ready to take on any mountain conditions. From fresh powder to chopped up runs, this ski's True Blend Woodcore W. S.D. utilizes a blend of two different Woods to balance strength in the center and flex at the tips, ultimately providing better power and precision on a range of terrain. Combined with the durable construction and Women's-specific design, this ski can take you to the next level of fun and function. Features of the Blizzard Women's Black Pearl 97 Ski Sandwich Compound Sidewall (Carbon) TrueBlend Woodcore with a uniquely shaped layer of titanal for edge grip and stability W.S.D. (Woman Specific Design)