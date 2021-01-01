Stud earrings composed with a small pearl line design inspired from the circle, endless source of creation for our collections. Since her first collection in 2010, Agnès de Vernueuil works exclusively with sterling silver and gold vermeil. Each of her creations is a timeless and elegant must-have piece of jewlery. Gold vermeil (5 microns of 22 carats gold plated on 925/1000 silver). Avoid any contact with water, cream, perfume. Clean with a soft cloth. When you are not wearing your jewellery, keep it in a pouch, away from humidity. Women's Pearl Small Line Stud Earrings Agnès de Verneuil