Made of a medium-weight, soft non-stretch Tencel lyocell This print top features a neck tie and ruffled elasticated cuffs Caralyn is 5'8.5"/174 cm and wearing a size XL. This top is 26"/66 cm long Regular-Fit: designed to follow the body - neither loose nor clingy "This top is the perfect addition to your business casual wardrobe - video call friendly! It works well with white or dark denim, so you can wear it on repeat." -@caralynmirand