Salewa Women's Pedroc 2 SW/DST Jacket - Large - Ombre Blue

Features of the Salewa Women's Pedroc 2 SW/DST Jacket Tailored hood with elastic binding Material functions match the needs of corresponding Areas of the body (body mapping) Free motion patterning ensures no hem-lift while Climbing Ergonomic sleeves and shoulders for a good Fit Comfortable Fit through flat lock seams Elastic binding edged hem Knit cuff Front zip with internal Full-length Windproof flap 2 Chest pockets with zipper Reflective details Fabric Details Main Material: Stormwall3L10k/35k Recycled KNIT120 (1O0% Polyester), Nylon Flexlite ECO DWR155 (8896R412% Elastane) Main Finishing: Durable Water Repellent C6