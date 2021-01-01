Stella McCartney Women's Penelope Stripe Belted Silk Midi Dress - Black - Size 38 (4)

A bold colorblock stripe runs through this silk midi, adding a subtle hint of texture. It is cinched at the waist with a self-tie sash and accented with a slashed keyhole cutout at the back to reveal an unexpected bit of skin. Banded roundneck Short sleeves Concealed back zip closure Back keyhole cutout with button-and-loop closure Drop shoulder Wraparound belt High-low hem with front slits Viscose/silk Dry clean Imported Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Stella McCartney. Color: Black. Size: 38 (4).