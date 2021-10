The Perfect Bra is the ideal bra if you are looking for a bra that is easy to wear and incredibly comfortable! The Perfect Bra has special cup inlays that ensure a natural curve to your breasts. Easily pull the bra on over your head and adjust the straps to create a perfect comfortable fit. This wireless bra can be worn under all types of clothing. BONUS: this bra is made with special spaghetti straps so it's even more hidden under your outfit.