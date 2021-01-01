Smartwool Women's Performance Hike Full Cushion Saturnsphere Crew Sock - Medium - Twilight Blue

The Smartwool Women's Performance Hike Full Cushion Saturnsphere Crew Sock is a durable and cushioned sock for spending many miles on the hike. More warmth, lots of cushy comfort and a 4 Degree Elite Fit System to keep them in place. There Are mesh, flex and durability zones to keep your feet happy and the socks lasting long in all the right places thanks to the Indestructawool Technology. Wiggle your toes with joy inside the merino wool, nylon, recycled nylon and elastane that has been Made in the USA of imported yarn. Features of the Smartwool Women's Performance Hike Full Cushion Saturnsphere Crew Sock Signature Smartwool sock Supportive arch brace Made in USA of Imported Yarn Fabric Details 63% Merino Wool, 36% Nylon, 1% Elastane