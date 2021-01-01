DSG Women's Performance Jogger Pants, XS, Dark Heather Gray

Take your training up a notch with the DSG® Women’s Performance Jogger Pants. A high waistband delivers great coverage, moisture-wicking helps you stay dry, and zippered ankles allow customization of fit wherever you go. Fit & Design Standard fit pants High waist design promotes a slimming appearance Includes zippered pant bottoms for adjustable fit Roomy side pockets added for carrying essentials Comfort stretch fabrics ensure greater mobility Technology Wicking – Absorbs moisture to keep your skin dry Want to learn more about the DSG brand? Check out our brand story here. Additional Details Machine wash with cold water