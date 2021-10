Get in the zone your next workout in the DSG® Women’s Performance Mesh Pieced Tank Top. Featuring a mesh panel in the back, this top facilitates breathability and ventilation to keep you light and dry as your routine heats up. Fit & Design Regular fit tank top Sleeveless design Classic crew neckline DSG® logo hip graphic Technology Wicking – absorbs moisture to keep your skin dry Want to learn more about the DSG brand? Check out our brand story here. Additional Details Machine washable