Miu Miu Women's Perfume - Miu Miu 1.7-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women

Miu Miu 1.7-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women. This unique, bright fragrance opens with fresh, floral notes of lily-of-the-valley, jasmine and rose, before warming into woodsy notes of patchouli and pepper. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.1.7 oz.Notes: lily-of-the-valley, jasmine, rose, patchouli, pepper and woodMade in SpainNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.