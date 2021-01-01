Derek Lam Women's Perfume EDP - Afloat 5.9-Oz. Eau De Parfum - Women

Afloat 5.9-Oz. Eau De Parfum - Women. Wrap yourself in the lightweight aroma of this feminine fragrance for a variety of occasions.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.5.9 oz.Notes: white mimosa and orris notesNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.