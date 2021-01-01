Givenchy Women's Perfume AMARIGE/GIVENCHY - Amarige 3.3-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Women

Amarige 3.3-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Women. Before you head out the door, spritz this luxurious and alluring scent along your neckline or wrists to put the finishing touch on your ensemble.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image. 3.3 oz.Notes: peach, orange plum, mandarin, neroli and rosewoodMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.