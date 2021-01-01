Thierry Mugler Women's Perfume - Angel Muse 1.7-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women

Angel Muse 1.7-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women. Embrace your femininity with the tantalizing scent that combines sweet notes with spicy warmth.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.1.7 oz.Top notes: grapefruit, pink pepperMiddle notes: hazelnut cream, cocoa and roseBase notes: vetiver and patchouliMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.