Clinique Women's Perfume - Aromatics in White 1.7-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women

Aromatics in White 1.7-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women. Introducing itself with a revitalizing combination of violet leaf and Sichuan pepper, this invigorating scent enhances your aroma profile with a refreshing blend of orange blossom and patchouli before melding into the supple tones of musk and ambergris. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image. 1.7 oz.Top notes: violet leaf, Sichuan pepper, and cistusMiddle notes: orange blossom and patchouliBase notes: musk, benzoin and ambergrisImported