Gale Hayman Women's Perfume - Delicious Hot Pink 3.3-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Women

Delicious Hot Pink 3.3-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Women. Make a statement with the fresh uplifting aromas of lychee, passion fruit and Arabian jasmine, cradled in the warmth of white amber, driftwood and musk. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.3.3 oz.Top notes: litchi, passion fruit and mandarin orangeMiddle notes: jasmine, apple blossom and white orchidBase notes: amber, musk and driftwoodNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.