JIMMY CHOO Women's Perfume - Fever 2-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women

Fever 2-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women. Define your scent with this fragrance that carries top notes of sweet plum and crisp grapefruit that lead into a warm base of sandalwood and tonka bean.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.2 oz.Top notes: black plum, litchee and grapefruitMiddle notes: heliotropeBase notes: benzoin, sandalwood and tonka beanMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.