Valeur Absolue Women's Perfume EDP - Harmonie 1.5-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women

Harmonie 1.5-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women. Add rich and captivating fragrance to your everyday ensembles with this scent that's sure to become your new staple.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image. 1.5 oz.Top notes: bergamot, orange peel, cardomom and nutmegMiddle notes: neroli, jasmine and earl grey teaBase notes: vanilla, musk and guaiac woodMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.