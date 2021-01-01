Ed Hardy Women's Perfume - Hearts & Daggers 3.4-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women

Hearts & Daggers 3.4-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women. Blood orange and mango give this scent brightness, while musk and amber add a mysterious element.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.3.4 oz.Notes: blood orange, mango, red apple, musk and amberNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.