Nina Ricci Women's Perfume - L'Air du Temps 1.7-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women

L'Air du Temps 1.7-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women. This vibrant scent boasts a balanced blend of fresh gardenia, musk, rose and carnation to accent ensembles with rich femininity. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.1.7 oz. (50 ml)Notes: gardenia, musk, rose, carnation and sandalwoodMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.