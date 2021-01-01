Issey Miyake Women's Perfume - L'Eau d'Issey 1.7-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Women

L'Eau d'Issey 1.7-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Women. Fresh fruits and floral notes open this crisp fragrance that warms into a woodsy amber base.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.1.7 oz.Top notes: watery lotus, freesia, cyclamen, melon and rose waterMiddle notes: peony, carnation, white lily and lily of the valleyBase notes: cedar, musk and amber seedNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.