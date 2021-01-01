Paco Rabanne Women's Perfume - Mini 5-Pc. Fragrance Set - Women

Mini 5-Pc. Fragrance Set - Women. Instantly elevate your everyday scent by treating yourself to this set that gives off an array of enticing aromas. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.Includes one lady million 0.17-oz eau de parfum, lady million lucky 0.17-oz. eau de parfum, olympea 0.2-oz. eau de parfum, olympea legend 0.2-oz. eau de parfum and pure 0.24-oz. eau de parfum (five pieces total)Made in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.