Omnia Crystalline 1.3-Oz Eau de Toilette - Women. Enhance your natural allure with this fragrance that offers hints of bamboo hearts, blossoming lotus and rich balsa wood for a light, flirtatious scent. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image. 1.3 oz.Top notes: bamboo heartMiddle notes: lotus and nashiBase notes: balsa woodImported