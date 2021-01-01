Houbigant Paris Women's Perfume - Orangers En Fleurs 3.4-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women

Orangers En Fleurs 3.4-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women. Opening with crisp notes of orange blossom, this elegant scent leads into a deep base of spicy nutmeg and cedar. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.3.4 oz.Notes: Orange blossom, Turkish rose, Egyptian jasmine, tuberose, orange flower water, petitgrain, ylang ylang, nutmeg, cedar and muskMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.