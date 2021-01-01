Derek Lam Women's Perfume 3.4oz - Rain Day 3.4-Oz. Eau de Parfum 3-Pc. Set - Women

Rain Day 3.4-Oz. Eau de Parfum 3-Pc. Set - Women. Effortlessly exude confidence and charm with this must-have signature scent boasting Far East-inspired floral blend of neroli and vetiver. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.Includes 3.4-oz. eau de parfum, 8-oz. fragrance mist and 0.33-oz. eau de parfum (three pieces total)Notes: neroli and vetiverNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.