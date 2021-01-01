Moschino Women's Perfume 4.9ml - So Real 0.17-Oz. Eau de Toilette 3-Pc. Fragrance Set - Women

So Real 0.17-Oz. Eau de Toilette 3-Pc. Fragrance Set - Women. Indulge your enthusiasm for scents with this comprehensive fragrance set that offers up three different versions of your favorite scent.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.Includes 0.17-oz. eau de toilette, 0.8-oz. shower gel and 0.8-oz. body lotionTop notes: bitter orange coeur orpur, mandrin coeur orpur, raspberry sorbet and blackberry sorbetMiddle notes: pinky peony, sunny jasmine and vibrant magnolia facetsBase notes: cedarwood, ambroxan and oak moss accordNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.