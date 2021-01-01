Elizabeth Arden Women's Perfume Female - Green Tea 3.3-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women

Green Tea 3.3-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Women. Minty citrus notes energize this soft fragrance that's brimming with spiced fruit accords. White amber and green tea calm the aroma with sophisticated depth. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.3.3 oz. (100 mL)Top notes: rhubarb, mint, orange peel, bergamot and lemonMiddle notes: carnation, musk, jasmine, oakmoss, white amber and fennelBase notes: caraway, amber, musk, green tea, jasmine, cloves, oakmoss and celery seedsNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.