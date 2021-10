Each piece from USISI SISTER comes in two colorways to represent the contrasting sensibilities of their co-founders and sisters Kathryn and Millie Allsopp. Using sustainably sourced fabrics in fair-trade manufacturing; the brand responsibly elevates minimalist separates and evening wear through refined classic tailoring. Tailored of 100% cotton; this 'Petra' maxi has a wrap detail that cinches at the waist for a flattering silhouette. Style yours with a necklace and leather boots.