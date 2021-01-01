Jessica Simpson Women's Petunia Long Sleeve Button Up Shirt, Molten Lava-Blush Plaid, Large

Color Molten Lava - Blush Plaid has a vibrant red ground with a pink, blue and white vertical and horizontal lines, made in a nice rayon herringbone fabric Long sleeve button up shirt with two chest pockets and curved hemline. This feminine button down beauty can be easily dressed up for work or dressed down for get together with friends. Works great with any bottom from slacks to jeans or skirts and any footwear from stylish heels to wedges or sandals providing the versatility you look for in an outfit. An essential piece, sure to elevate your wardrobe year round. Jessica's philosophy is that all body types need to be celebrated without sacrificing comfort or style.