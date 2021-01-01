Impactful and powerful earrings to lead any day. The earrings hold two backless natural gems of Agate and Chalcedony to enable a lightweight result. Encased in 18ct gold-plated settings with deboss and enamel detailing. Named Pharaoh, the design symbolises a leader of people. Accompanied by a beautiful Tarot style card designed in collaboration with German artist Max Loffler, the earrings indicate direction, purpose and influence. They will empower you to feel bold and encourage you to show the way. The earrings are 4cm at their widest and 5cm long from top to bottom. The jewellery is nickel free and safe for allergies. They will arrive beautifully packaged, ready to present as a gift or treasure yourself. The jewellery is nickel free and safe for allergies. Women's Pharaoh Statement Earrings Milk Tooth LDN