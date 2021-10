Features of the Smartwool Women's PhD Ski Medium Over The Calf Sock Indestructawool Technology for enhanced durability 4 Degree elite Fit system for a dialed, Performance-oriented Fit Body-mapped mesh zones for added breathability Wider welt for secure Fit and comfort Virtually Seamless toe for enhanced comfort 13in. overall height Fabric Details 63% Merino Wool, 35% Nylon, 2% Elastane