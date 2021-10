Model is 5’10” and is wearing a size 26Approx. rise: 12; Approx. inseam: 33”Form fitting through hip and thigh and flared from the kneeButton closure with zip flyFront and back patch pockets; belt loopsFeatures patch with iconic horse logo at backStretch fabricMore to Love: Flare silhouette with an extra high rise lends an ultra-flattering look with throwback appeal.99% Cotton/1% SpandexMachine washableImportedWomen's High-Rise Flare Jeans from Jordache Vintage