Constantinople is a a super soft, super versatile, super flattering lightweight bomber. This jacket can go from laid back and effortlessly cool with a pair of jeans and trainers to a more dressed up look with tailored trousers, high heels or ankle boots. Constantinople features a hand-painted pattern inspired by travels to Turkey. Navy, maroon, pink and white on a pale blush rayon make for a gorgeous colour pallette for this exotic print. Constantinople is a one size bomber and its easy flowing fit will work it for ladies size 8 - 14. Model pictured is a size 8 100% Rayon Designed in Australia Cold Machine/ Hand wash Hand wash recommended Line dry inside out / do not tumble dry Medium temp iron/ no steam Women's Pink Constantinople Nude Bomber Jacket Genevie