The Suzanni Dress is a wardrobe must have. Being an ADA KAMARA bestseller for a few years it is considered a staple piece of resort wear or as our customers use to say "the perfect companion to any beach holiday, such a versatile piece". The Suzanni Dress comes in various colors either mid-calf length or mini with open slits on both sides. There are pockets in the side seams, the sleeves are a three quarter length and there is an embroidered neck slit design. What makes it unique is the embroidery design which is made in India on 100% cotton poplin. Wear it with your sandals for a day look or combine it with high heels to smarten it up for a night out. Wash care: 100% cotton Machine wash cold separately Do not bleach, soak or wring Do not tumble dry Iron warm Women's Pink Cotton 2019 Long Suzanni White Dress Medium ADA KAMARA