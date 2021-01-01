Fits true to size, we suggest ordering your normal size. We refer to this as our 'refined' style of jogger because of its sleek silhouette - unlike traditional joggers there's no cuff at the ankle and the cut is tapered to make the fit daywear-appropriate. Made from the same super soft organic sweatshirting as our range of desirable hoodies, try a top-to-toe look by teaming these with the equally covetable Albany Organic Hoodie. "These soft, organic joggers - I'm getting them for myself and my daughter" - Baukjen 96% Organic Cotton, 4% Elastane Delicate Machine Wash - 30° Women's Pink Cotton Brooklyn Organic Jogger - Chiffon XS Baukjen