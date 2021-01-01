Organic cotton and recycled polyester t-shirt dress featuring the Spring impression print by Cocoove. Short sleeve, knee length relax fit with round neck in soft pink. Style ideas: A dress that can also be wore as an oversize t-shirt with leggings or jeans. Looks great styled with trainers or flats for a casual day look. Layer with the Blossom loose fit jacket. Design inspiration.: A Monet inspired print created by designer Ria. Taking inspiration from all that is around and a mood of calm in soft pinks and yellows, thin brush strokes of blooms and fields. Soft pink Machine washable 85% organic cotton, 15% recycled polyester. Women's Pink Cotton Impressionist T-Shirt Dress In Medium COCOOVE