The Pink Peony Cotton Crop Top is made from a bespoke digital floral print jersey. Bright summertime pink and red hues sit on a white base. Fastened with a beautiful bow tie at the back for the ultimate versatility and elegant fit. The perfect co-ord with the cotton jersey skirt or pair with denim shorts. A favourite to be worn underneath any signature shirt from the collection. Wash on a delicate cycle 100% Cotton Women's Pink Cotton Peony Crop Top Small Sophie Cameron Davies