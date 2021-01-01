The classic, more fitted dress in a beautiful eggplant color will delight you with its simplicity and comfort of wearing. Narrowed at the waist, with a straight cut off at the bottom, it can be tied at the waist with a belt of your choice. At the bottom of the sides has subtle slits that add to the freedom of wearing. The dress is zippered at the side and has long sleeves that are fastened with a decorative button. There is a zipper on the side and a belt at the waist It is made of high quality viscose fabric, the bottom is finished with a lining. Hand wash at 30 degrees. Women's Pink/Purple Fabric Erina Midi Dress Medium BUBALA