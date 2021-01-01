The Maxi Ruffle Wrap dress is crafted from soft, lightweight rayon fabric that drapes beautifully on the body. This flattering wrap style has a discreet internal tie which accentuates the waist area by nipping it in and securing the dress in place, while the outside tie helps display the ruffles which waterfall beautifully downward, continuing around the hemline. This dress has 3/4 sleeves that can be either left untouched or rolled up and features gathered pleating on the lower back which is incredibly flattering on the body and created beautiful movement when worn. Gentle Machine Wash Women's Pink Fabric Aqua Snake Maxi Ruffle Wrap Dress M/L Sophia Alexia