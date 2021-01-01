This tailored dress is a great choice to bring some edge to a formal wardrobe. It will perfectly suit both the office and special occasions. The original cutting is enhanced in the front with two satin trimmings that subtly highlight your silhouette. The fabric is a smooth and very comfortable twill. Two vents in the front, covering the knees, flattering tailor cut. Main fabric: 68% Polyester, 30% Viscose, 2% Spandex Lining: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex Machine wash gentle cycle (30 degrees max) Women's Pink/Purple Fabric Structured Sleeveless Dress Small Smart and Joy