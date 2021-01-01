This elegant midi dress has blouson sleeves with an elasticated cuff, and a wrap front which ties inside with a fabric ribbon and fastens outside with covered buttons. The fabric belt ties around to cinch in the waist and gives the dress a flattering silhouette. Crafted in a luxurious satin jacquard viscose with a floral pattern in the weave, the print is inspired by 1970s wallpaper patterns, and hand illustrated exclusively for Lavaand. Paired with black boots and a matching purse to let the dress make your statement. Main: 100% Viscose Lining: 100% Polyester We recommend hand washing due to delicate nature of fabric, but may be machine washed if preferred, at 30 degrees inside a laundry bag and on a gentle cycle to avoid snagging Reshape whilst damp Iron on reverse Iron on medium/warm Do not tumble dry Details Wrap style Fastens inside with fabric ribbon to tie Fastens outside with button, 2 buttons for best fit option Fabric belt with belt loops on side seam Long midi length: approx. 135cm from shoulder to hem Subtle puff sleeve Long sleeve Frill detail on front shoulder Lined body, unlined sleeve and skirt Non-stretch viscose fabric with floral jacquard weave Women's Pink Fabric The Annalise Long Sleeve Satin Wrap Midi Dress XL Lavaand