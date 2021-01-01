With a simple flared skirt and full, fluted sleeves, this dress has the feel of a real statement piece. The bodice gives a smooth, elegant silhouette, while the cut out back and tie details add a feminine twist. Choose a contemporary update on summer florals with Pink Asilah print. Back neck tie Invisible zip in centre back seam Fluted raglan sleeve 100% Viscose Turn inside out and Machine wash at 30°C with similar colours Do not tumble dry. Dry away from direct heat and sunlight Cool iron on reverse Do not bleach To prevent any shrinkage, we strongly suggest ironing inside out whilst damp on a low heat setting to maintain the original shape Women's Pink Ines Asilah Floral Dress XS Emily and Fin